Black Kitchen Initiative fueling growth for Chicago restaurants

FOX 32 Chicago continues its celebration of Black History Month with a look at one local program that’s promoting equity in the restaurant industry.

In a FOX 32 special report, Anita Blanton takes a look at how the Black Kitchen Initiative grants have benefitted some restaurants in Chicago.

Working at Cleo’s Southern Cuisine is a labor of love for owner and founder Kristen Ashley.

"So with Southern food, a lot of people always sit down and talk about how you really get that family kind of feel," Ashley said. "The fried catfish, people fall out of their seats for that. Everybody loves our chicken sandwich."

The business started back in 2014 as a catering company based off her love of cooking with her grandmother whose name she went on to borrow for her brand.

"I was always on her hip when she was cooking. I used to eat all the food back then, which was amazing. She lives and breathes it with us every day. If you come in Cleo’s her picture is always up," Ashley said.

Ashley opened her original location in Bronzeville back in 2019 near where she grew up, eventually expanding to the Time Out Market and ultimately downtown as well. Now she’s hoping to continue her expansion with some help from a grant from the Black Kitchen Initiative.

"The Black Kitchen Initiative started in 2020," said Lindsey Ofcacek, co-founder and director of The Lee Initiative. "We were working with a lot of chefs in the south that had formed a coalition called Southern Families for Racial justice and they were hosting bake sales in order to provide grants for Black-owned businesses."

The grant program was started by the non-profit Lee Initiative in partnership with Kraft Heinz with a goal of promoting diversity and equity in the restaurant industry.

"We want to support people in making sure that they can exist in the culinary landscape for years to come and have a place to work," Ofcacek said. "So it’s a short application process and the only thing we ask for is to verify that you are at least 50% Black-owned."

The grant program provides $15,000 to new businesses and $25,000 to established ones. The winners are chosen by a selection committee of Black business professionals from around the country.

"We have also had people who use the funds to go from, they’ve been operating out of a farmers’ market for five years and they’re opening their first brick and mortar. And so the grant funds will be used there. Some folks used the grant funds for adding infrastructure to their existing business," Ofcacek said.

"It’s definitely helped," said Dozzy Ibekwe, owner of Dozzy’s Grill. "Like I shared with operating costs. It’s helped us acquire some equipment for catering."

Ibekwe is another winner of the latest round of grants - one of 62 recipients from around the country.

"Small businesses have a real need, which is cash. And it also helps connect us with organizations that can help with things telling our stories," Ibekwe said.

Ibekwe started his business in 2020 with a goal of sharing the cuisine of his native Nigeria with more people.

"The core of our offerings reflects the greatest hits from the region that is West Africa, and we pay a strong homage to food from the streets," Ibekwe said.

"Some travel from out of state, as far out as Indianapolis. We have people coming in from Detroit, Michigan," he said.

In addition to helping with costs, the grant is also allowing him to plan some additional programming as well.

"As such we’ve come up with lunch and learn activities," Ibekwe said. Some intimate dinner gatherings where people come into our space and have this experience. Where we present a few courses and beverage pairings. And they can learn about what’s African cuisine and culture."

The Lee Initiative says the goal is keep these vital parts of communities alive and well and help them thrive and pass their success along.

"Well you know I have big dreams right. And I feel like those dreams are attainable now. I plan on taking this brand statewide obviously, and then across state lines," Ashley said.

The Lee Initiative is planning for a fourth round of grants, hoping to open applications sometime in the spring.