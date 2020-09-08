Bloomington man missing after falling into Lake Michigan in NW Indiana

Crews were searching for a downstate Illinois man who fell off a boat Sunday into Lake Michigan in northwest Indiana.

A 53-year-old man from Bloomington fell overboard about 9 p.m. near the Hammond Marina and didn’t resurface, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a statement.

U.S. Coast Guard and emergency crews from Illinois responded to the initial search, the department said.

Search efforts concluded Monday evening due to high waves and water conditions but were set to resume Tuesday, the department said.