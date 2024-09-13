Expand / Collapse search

Police seek woman who attacked, robbed CTA rider on West Side platform

By Will Hager
Published  September 13, 2024 5:46am CDT
Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who attacked and robbed a CTA Blue Line rider last month on the West Side.

On Aug. 29, the woman approached the victim from behind and began hitting them in the head and body on the Pulaski station platform, according to police.

The woman then stole the victim's purse before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact CPD's transit detectives at (312) 745-4447.