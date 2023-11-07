Former Alderman Bob Fioretti announces run for Cook County State's Attorney

Former Alderman Bob Fioretti has declared his candidacy for the office of Cook County State's Attorney, in a bid to succeed the outgoing Kim Foxx.

Fioretti, a vocal critic of Foxx during her tenure, is expected to run for the position as a Republican candidate. His decision to enter the race comes in the wake of the announcement that Foxx will not be seeking re-election, setting the stage for a competitive contest.

In addition to Fioretti, former Appellate Court Justice Eileen O'Neill Burke has also thrown her hat into the ring to replace Foxx.

The Cook County State's Attorney's race is expected to draw considerable attention and be a significant political event in the coming year.