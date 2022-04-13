Body found amid search for missing Gary mom Ariana Taylor, family says

Authorities are working to identify a body found Wednesday morning in Northwest Indiana, not far from where the wrecked SUV of a missing Gary mom was discovered last week.

The family of Ariana Taylor told FOX 32 News that they believe the body is that of the missing 23-year-old.

Taylor was last seen leaving her Merrillville, Ind., apartment complex after 1 a.m. on Sunday, April 3.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

A Chevrolet Traverse SUV registered in her name was discovered crashed and abandoned later that morning in a wooded area near the I-80/94 Junction in Gary. Her blue jeans and gym shoes were found a short distance away.

Authorities found the body Wednesday morning near the Bellaboo's Play and Discovery Center in the 2800 block of Colorado Street in Lake Station, Ind., according to family members.

The body’s identity and cause of death haven’t been released.

Indiana State Police were investigating the crash as a hit-and-run.

Gary police will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. to discuss further details. The news conference will be streamed as soon as it begins in the media player at the top of this story.

There was a false alarm on Sunday after Gary police confirmed a "body" that had been found not far from where police located the SUV of Ariana Taylor was actually a "life-sized silicone/rubber type female doll."

Lake County Coroner David J. Pastrick said in a statement on Sunday night: "On Sunday… the Lake County Coroner’s Office responded to what we were advised of being a death scene. Lake County Dispatch was notified by a Nipsco employee doing work in the area of 15th Ave and Lake St in the city of Gary. The investigation turned out to be a false alarm. The body turned out to be not human and was a lifelike mannequin."