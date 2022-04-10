Missing Gary Mom Ariana Taylor: Police say life-size 'silicone doll'- not body - has been found

article

Gary police said late Sunday that a "body" that had been found not far from where police located the SUV of missing Gary mom Ariana Taylor was actually a "life-sized silicone/rubber type female doll."

That was according to Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield, who had emailed media something quite the opposite earlier said on Sunday: "Upon arrival officers discovered a body; however, no identification is able to be made at this time."

Ariana Taylor's family was at the scene at 15th Avenue and Lake Street on Sunday evening.

Family members say she’d gone to have drinks with two friends on April 2. Taylor was last seen leaving a Merrillville, Indiana apartment complex after 1 a.m. on April 3.

Police had found Taylor’s SUV crashed in a wooded area near the I-80/94 Junction in Gary. Her blue jeans and gym shoes were found a short distance away.

