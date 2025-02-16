Body found in debris after Cicero apartment fire and explosion: officials

The Brief A body was found Sunday in the debris of a fire and explosion at an apartment complex in Cicero that occurred Saturday. Investigators discovered the deceased individual after family members initially believed everyone had escaped the building. Eleven units were affected, and 11 families are being assisted with temporary housing and aid from the Town of Cicero and Red Cross.



A body was found Sunday in the debris of an apartment fire and explosion that occurred in Cicero, officials said.

What we know:

The fire and explosion occurred at 5 p.m. Saturday at 2214 Central Ave., affecting neighboring properties at 2212 Central Ave. and 5604-06 W. 22nd Place.

Initially, police and fire officials were told by family members of the apartment where the explosion happened that everyone had safely exited the building.

However, further investigation led fire officials to discover a deceased individual who died as a result of the explosion and fire. The family said they thought the individual had been outside the building.

The deceased has not yet been identified.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Family displaced after fire, explosion in Cicero. (Citizen)

Who Was Impacted :

A neighboring building was damaged by the fire and a third building sustained minor damage, officials said.

Eleven units were impacted by the explosion, and 11 families are being assisted by the Town of Cicero and aid agencies, including the Red Cross.

Some units had broken doors and windows that will need repairs before families can return. All families are being provided temporary housing, officials said.

What's next:

The cause of the fire and explosion is still under investigation. We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

