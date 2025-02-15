Family displaced after fire, explosion in Cicero: officials

A family is displaced after a fire and explosion at a building in Cicero Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

The incident happened in the 2200 block of Central Avenue.

According to town officials, the fire caused an explosion, but no one was inside the building at the time. Everyone was able to escape safely.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Family displaced after fire, explosion in Cicero. (Citizen)

The flames spread to neighboring buildings and one of them sustained minor damage, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

What's next:

The family that was displaced is being assisted by the Town of Cicero.

Further details on the incident haven't been released. We'll bring more updates as they become avaialble.