Body found in Busse Woods identified as missing Mount Prospect woman: police

A woman found dead in Busse Woods near suburban Elk Grove Village on Saturday has been identified as a missing person from Mount Prospect, according to police.

Authorities recovered the woman's body around 9:30 a.m. near Higgins Road, about one mile west of Arlington Heights Road, after being found by a motorist, Elk Grove Village police said.

Later that day, at 1:51 p.m., Mount Prospect police were called to the 1400 block of Brownstone Court for a report of a missing 23-year-old woman.

Following an investigation, authorities determined the deceased woman was the same person who was reported missing, Mount Prospect police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as 23-year-old Atalia Pucheta Martinez.

"Based on the known facts of the investigation, this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community," Mount Prospect police said.

Further details on Martinez's death haven't been released.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Mount Prospect Police Department Investigations Section at 847-870-5654.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.