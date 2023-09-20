3 Chicago-area men charged after body found in Cal-Sag Channel 3 years ago

article

Charges have been filed in connection to the death of a Belvedere man who was found dead in the Calumet-Sag Channel in 2020.

Illinois State Police (ISP) arrested 43-year-old Jerell Burnett of Chicago, 44-year-old Antoine Lovelace of Elgin, and 29-year-old Cody Matthews of Morengo on Monday.

Burnett, Lovelace, and Matthews were indicted on charges out of Will County on Sept. 14 following an investigation by the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 1 East Violent Crimes Unit (VCU).

Each of the men were charged with first degree murder, unlawful restraint, and concealing a homicidal death.

The victim, 35-year-old Carl Gordon Jr. was found dead on June 18, 2020, in the Calumet-Sag Channel.