Body of missing McHenry man found in Fox River

article

A McHenry man reported missing in April was found dead in the Fox River earlier this week.

Gustavo Guzman-Perez, 28, was reported missing April 22.

He was last seen near a residence in the 3000 block of West Virginia Avenue, police said.

On Wednesday, McHenry police located a body in the Fox River and after an autopsy was performed, it was determined that it was Guzman-Perez.

His manner of death will be determined pending the toxicology results, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police said there is no threat to the public.

If anyone has information related to this investigation, you are asked to contact the McHenry Police Department at 815- 363-2200 or its Criminal Investigation Division at 815-363-2599.

Those who would like to pass along anonymous information are encouraged to call the McHenry Police Department tip line at 815-363-2124.

All calls made to the tip line are anonymous as Caller ID is not used.