Body pulled from Des Plaines River in Joliet: police

The body of a man was pulled from the Des Plaines River Friday morning in southwest suburban Joliet.

Around 11:20 a.m., Joliet police responded to North Bluff Street and West Jefferson Street after a boater reported seeing a body floating in the river.

Officers say the body, floating along the west bank of the river, appeared to be an African American adult male.

The Joliet Fire Department recovered the body and the Will County Coroner’s Office pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Joliet police continue to investigate the incident. No further details were immediately available.