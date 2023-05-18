Body recovered from Des Plaines River in Joliet

A man's body was recovered from the Des Plaines River Thursday afternoon in Joliet.

At about 2:49 p.m., Joliet police responded to the 300 block of Railroad Street for a report of a body that had been located in the Des Plaines River.

When officers arrived, they learned that the body of a deceased man had been located by workers alongside a barge on the east bank of the river, police said.

The Will County Coroner's Office identified the man as 24-year-old Jason C. Bingham of Joliet. He was reported missing by his family on May 3.

The cause of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner's Office.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at (815) 724-3020.