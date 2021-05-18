Bolingbrook homeowner wounded in shooting with burglars, police say

A Bolingbrook homeowner was wounded during a shootout when he interrupted burglars ransacking his car Monday night, police say.

The homeowner told police he was inside his home in the 600 block of Cambridge Way when he heard a noise and saw the dome light lit inside his vehicle, Bolingbrook police said in a statement.

The man grabbed a handgun, went outside to investigate and discovered more than one person burglarizing his vehicle, police say. One of the offenders began shooting at the homeowner, who then returned fire, according to police

The homeowner was shot in the stomach, but is in stable condition, police said.

Police say they recovered more than a dozen shell casings.

No one is in custody and the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at (630) 226-8620.