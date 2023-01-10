Bolingbrook man arrested in shooting death of Joliet mom

A Bolinbrook man is accused of fatally shooting a Joliet mom in her car Sunday morning.

At about 12:21 a.m. Sunday, Joliet officers responded to a report of a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street.

When officers arrived, they located 24-year-old Maya Smith in the front seat of the vehicle, who appeared to have been shot and killed.

Maya's two-year-old girl was found in the backseat of the vehicle with no apparent physical injury, police said.

The child was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center for a medical evaluation out of an abundance of caution.

The child was then placed in the care of other family members.

While investigating the shooting, police identified Jermaine Mandley, 48, as a suspect.

On Tuesday, the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office approved three counts of first-degree murder.

Mandley was located in Chicago and taken into custody Wednesday at about 6 p.m.

His bond was set at $5 million.