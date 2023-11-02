Bolingbrook man denied pre-trial release for illegally possessing loaded rifle, unloaded handgun: prosecutors

A Bolingbrook man accused of illegally possessing a loaded rifle and an unloaded handgun has been denied pre-trial release.

On Wednesday, Downers Grove police responded to the Shell gas station located at 2212 Ogden Ave. for a call of a man – later identified as 23-year-old Gordon Martin – who was over-filling his gas tank.

When officers arrived at the scene, they observed both tires on the passenger side of Martin's vehicle were completely deflated and that the car was missing its front bumper. The bumper was later found at the intersection of Cross Street and Warrenville Road with a part of the license plate still attached, prosecutors said.

Martin was then taken into custody for suspected DUI, at which point prosecutors say officers searched his car and found a Palmetto .223/5.56 caliber rifle with a loaded magazine and one bullet in the chamber, and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun with a defaced serial number and a magazine for the gun in the center console.

Gordon Martin

Martin allegedly had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.172. He also does not have a FOID card or concealed carry license, according to proectors. He's been previously convicted of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

"The danger posed to the public when a convicted felon is found to be in possession of a weapon, let alone a loaded rifle as alleged in this case, is obvious and will not be tolerated in DuPage County," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

"The law is very clear, as a convicted felon who is ineligible for both a FOID card or a CCL, Mr. Martin is prohibited from owning a firearm and there is absolutely no justification that would allow him to do so, as alleged in this case."

Martin is due in court on Nov. 16.