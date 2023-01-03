Bolingbrook man dies after crashing car into tree off I-55

An 18-year-old from Bolingbrook died in a single-car crash on Interstate 55 Monday night in Will County.

The man was driving southbound around 11:40 p.m. on I-55 near Renwick Road when he lost control of his 2022 Hyundai Elantra and ran off the roadway into a ditch before striking a tree, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Will County Coroner, police said. His identity has not yet been released.

No further information was immediately available.