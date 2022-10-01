Bond denied for Chicago man accused of attempt murder at Naperville hotel

article

Bond was denied for a Chicago man accused of stabbing a woman multiple times earlier this month at a suburban hotel.

Willie Tidwell, 50, of the 300 block of W. North Avenue, appeared in bond court Saturday morning where a judge allowed the state’s motion to deny bond.

Tidwell was charged with attempt murder and aggravated domestic battery.

On Sept. 10, around 9:17 p.m., Tidwell allegedly went to the Extended Stay located at 1827 Center Point Circle in Naperville, where the victim had been staying.

Tidwell and the victim were allegedly in a romantic relationship at the time.

Once inside the victim’s room, the two fought, and it turned violent with Tidwell allegedly repeatedly hitting the victim. Prosecutors say the defendant then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim eleven times about her stomach, neck and chest.

After the attack Tidwell left the scene and the victim called 911.

Following an investigation into the stabbing, Tidwell was identified as a suspect. He was arrested at a home in Calumet City on Sept. 30 without incident.

"This was a brutal act that could very easily have been fatal, and I'm incredibly grateful that the victim in this case is recovering," Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres said.

Tidwell’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 31.