Bond denied for second Cook County man charged with robbing woman at gunpoint in Walmart parking lot

Bond was denied Tuesday for a second Cook County man accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in a Walmart parking lot in Villa Park before leading police on a high-speed chase.

Sincere Harrington, 19, of Chicago, appeared for a bond hearing Monday before Judge Brian Telander at the DuPage County courthouse.

Harrington and Jarquez Jones, 18, of Maywood, were each charged with one count of armed robbery with a firearm and one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Harrington is currently out on probation on aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charges in Cook County.

Jones appeared Friday before Judge Telander where he was also denied bond, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said on Dec. 5, Villa Park officers responded to a call of a person in a car with a gun near Route 83 and Riverside Drive.

[L-R] Sincere Harrington and Jarquez Jones. (DuPage County state's attorney's office)

As officers arrived at the scene, they saw the suspected vehicle allegedly drive over the grass and exit the Walmart parking lot southbound on Route 83.

Officers activated their lights and sirens and initiated a pursuit. Following the pursuit, which allegedly reached speeds of approximately 90 mph on I-290 and required the assistance of a Chicago Police Department helicopter, Harrington and Jones abandoned the vehicle and were taken into custody in Chicago.

Jones was found in a garbage bin and Harrington was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit.

Officers found two guns at the scene, a .45 caliber Glock 30 and a 9mm Glock 17, approximately 100 yards from where the defendants’ vehicle came to rest. The Glock 17 was altered to allow it to fire as a fully automatic weapon.

The DuPage State's Attorney's Office said the defendants drove up to an elderly woman in the parking lot of the Walmart as she was loading her car with groceries. The driver of the vehicle allegedly pointed a gun at the woman and stole her purse, according to prosecutors.

"The denial of bond for the second man allegedly involved in this case reinforces the message that in DuPage County we do not take allegations such as these lightly," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

"We are professional and objective; but we can’t help to have the utmost empathy for the victim who could be anyone’s elderly mother or grandmother," Villa Park Chief of Police Michael Rivas said.

Harrington is scheduled for arraignment on Dec. 22 while Jones' arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 21.