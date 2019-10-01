‘Boom, he saves the day’: Man who took viral video at O’Hare shares story

The video of an out of control catering car at O’Hare Airport has been viewed millions of times.

On Tuesday night, the man who saw the crazy scene first-hand spoke with FOX 32’s Tia Ewing.

“I’m like one more revolution and boom: He comes and saves the day,” said Kevin Klauer, CEO of the American Osteopathic Association.

Doctor Klauer, a trained emergency medicine physician, knows danger and he saw it unfolding right before his eyes.

The video on Twitter has now received over 14 million views, and even President Trump retweeted it.

“Jorge comes out of nowhere and just topples this thing,” said Klauer.

The beverage cart careened around and around after a case of water hit the gas pedal. It appeared a woman working was hit on the elbow.

In the 33-second video, Jorge Manalang, an American Airlines employee and ramp instructor for six years, comes out of nowhere in all red like Superman on a small truck to knock the cart to the cement.

Jorge Manalang (Envoy Air Inc.)

“He made a decision, could have been a lot bigger problem,” said Klauer.

Klauer says he wants to meet Jorge and is happy the nation watched an everyday American worker become a viral name.

"I’d love to meet him, to be my friend,” said Klauer.

American Airlines is investigating the situation.