Border Patrol chief accused of lying about being hit by rock before tear gas used at Chicago protest

Plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security say U.S. Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino fabricated a claim that he was struck by a rock before authorizing tear gas during a protest in Chicago.

What we know:

The accusation was filed early Wednesday morning as part of a broader use-of-force lawsuit targeting federal immigration enforcement tactics.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs, which include several Chicago media organizations, are asking a federal judge to allow new evidence showing Bovino’s statement was false.

Video of the incident, already part of the case, shows Bovino throwing a tear gas canister into a crowd of protesters. Bovino previously testified that he and other agents were under attack from people throwing rocks. The plaintiffs now argue that video evidence undermines that claim and that footage provided by Border Patrol was selectively edited.

Judge Sara Ellis, who has barred the use of tear gas unless agents are under immediate threat, recently summoned Bovino to court after seeing video of agents apparently violating that order.

What's next:

Plaintiffs’ attorneys are scheduled to appear before Judge Ellis at 8 a.m. Wednesday, ahead of a 9 a.m. hearing, to argue for the inclusion of the new evidence.

Ahead of Ellis' temporary restraining order set to expire on Thursday, which bars federal immigration agents from using certain tactics for crowd control, Wednesday's hearing will focus on the tactics agents use on protesters and also the justification for using them. Ellis will decide whether to convert the TRO into a preliminary injunction, which would expand and extend the order indefinitely until a final ruling is made.

The case remains a flashpoint in the broader debate over federal immigration enforcement and the use of force against protesters.