Boy, 11, reported missing from Gresham

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a boy who has been reported missing from the Gresham neighborhood.

Kyan Jones, 11, was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 84th Street and Seeley Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Jones is 5 feet tall, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, a black hoodie, black shorts and black gym shoes.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8274.