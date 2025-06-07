Boy, 12, dies after being pulled from Cook County lake, officials say
WILLOW SPRINGS, Ill. - A 12-year-old boy died after he was pulled from Camp Bullfrog Lake in Willow Springs on Friday night.
What we know:
Witnesses said the boy and his 9-year-old brother were in the lake after one of them slipped in, according to a spokesperson from the Cook County Forest Preserve.
A dive team from the North Palos Fire Department and Water Rescue Team retrieved the boy from the water around 7:43 p.m.
The boy was pronounced dead at 8:21 p.m. at Northwestern Medical Palos Hospital.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as Asael Gonzalez-Guel.
Visitors fishing on the bank of the lake pulled the younger brother out of the shallow water.
What we don't know:
The boy’s cause of death had not been determined as of Saturday.