Boy, 12, dies after being pulled from Cook County lake, officials say

The Brief A 12-year-old boy died after being pulled from the water at Camp Bullfrog Lake in Willow Springs on Friday. Witnesses said he and his 9-year-old brother went into the water after one of them slipped in. The 12-year-old was identified as Asael Gonzalez-Guel.



A 12-year-old boy died after he was pulled from Camp Bullfrog Lake in Willow Springs on Friday night.

What we know:

Witnesses said the boy and his 9-year-old brother were in the lake after one of them slipped in, according to a spokesperson from the Cook County Forest Preserve.

A dive team from the North Palos Fire Department and Water Rescue Team retrieved the boy from the water around 7:43 p.m.

The boy was pronounced dead at 8:21 p.m. at Northwestern Medical Palos Hospital.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as Asael Gonzalez-Guel.

Visitors fishing on the bank of the lake pulled the younger brother out of the shallow water.

What we don't know:

The boy’s cause of death had not been determined as of Saturday.