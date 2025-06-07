Expand / Collapse search

Boy, 12, dies after being pulled from Cook County lake, officials say

By Alex Ortiz
Published  June 7, 2025 10:47am CDT
The Brief

    • A 12-year-old boy died after being pulled from the water at Camp Bullfrog Lake in Willow Springs on Friday.
    • Witnesses said he and his 9-year-old brother went into the water after one of them slipped in.
    • The 12-year-old was identified as Asael Gonzalez-Guel.

WILLOW SPRINGS, Ill. - A 12-year-old boy died after he was pulled from Camp Bullfrog Lake in Willow Springs on Friday night.

What we know:

Witnesses said the boy and his 9-year-old brother were in the lake after one of them slipped in, according to a spokesperson from the Cook County Forest Preserve.

A dive team from the North Palos Fire Department and Water Rescue Team retrieved the boy from the water around 7:43 p.m.

The boy was pronounced dead at 8:21 p.m. at Northwestern Medical Palos Hospital.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as Asael Gonzalez-Guel.

Visitors fishing on the bank of the lake pulled the younger brother out of the shallow water.

What we don't know:

The boy’s cause of death had not been determined as of Saturday.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Cook County Forest Preserve District.

