Boy, 12, reported missing from Washington Park

By Fox 32 News
Published  September 12, 2024 6:30am CDT
Washington Park
Trevell Barner | Chicago police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a boy who was reported missing Tuesday from the Washington Park neighborhood.

Trevell Barner, 12, was last seen in the 300 block of East 56th Street, according to a CPD missing person alert.

He is 5 feet tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five Detectives at (312) 746-6554.

