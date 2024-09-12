Boy, 12, reported missing from Washington Park

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a boy who was reported missing Tuesday from the Washington Park neighborhood.

Trevell Barner, 12, was last seen in the 300 block of East 56th Street, according to a CPD missing person alert.

He is 5 feet tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five Detectives at (312) 746-6554.