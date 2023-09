A 13-year-old boy was charged in connection with an armed robbery Sunday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The boy allegedly stole property from a 59-year-old man at gunpoint around 2 p.m. in the 5700 block of West Huron Street, according to police.

He was arrested minutes later and charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

No further information was immediately available