Boy, 13, reported missing from Gresham

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a boy who was reported missing Saturday afternoon from the Gresham neighborhood.

Antoine Jones, 13, went to a corner store around 6:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Wood Street and did not return home, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Wood was last seen wearing a members only jacket with cartoon characters on it, gray jogging pants with black and gray gym shoes.

He is described as 5-foot-7, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8274.