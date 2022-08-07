Expand / Collapse search

Boy, 14, arrested moments after trying to carjack man on Chicago's West Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was arrested Saturday after trying to carjack a man on Chicago's West Side.

The teen is charged with one felony count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct.

The teen allegedly tried to carjack a 30-year-old man in the 3800 block of West Arthington Street Saturday night.

The teen was arrested at about 7:28 p.m. — moments after the attempt.

No additional information was made available by police.