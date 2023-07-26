Boy, 14, charged with 7 armed robberies in Chicago in under an hour

A 14-year-old boy is facing felony charges for his involvement in spree of armed robberies early Tuesday around Chicago.

Chicago police took the teen into custody in the 2400 block of West Belmont Avenue several hours later after he was identified as one of several suspects involved in seven robberies that took place in the span of less than one hour, officials said.

Police said the boy took property at gunpoint from:

a 29-year-old man about 1:50 a.m. in the 1100 block of W. Taylor ( University Village Little Italy );

a 38-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man about 1:55 a.m. in the 1100 block of S. Canal ( South Loop );

a 36-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man about 2 a.m. in the 700 block of W. Taylor (South Loop);

a 28-year-old woman about 2:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of S. Canal ( Chinatown );

a 44-year-old man about 2:24 a.m. in the 2500 block of S. Halsted ( Bridgeport );

a 41-year-old man and 39-year-old man about 2:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of W. Chicago ( Goose Island ); and

a 30-year-old man and 31-year-old man about 2:35 a.m. in the 1200 block of N. Milwaukee ( Wicker Park ).

The boy was charged with 12 felony counts of armed robbery, and two misdemeanors including criminal trespassing to vehicle and battery, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.