Boy, 14, seriously wounded in Park Manor shooting

A teenage boy was shot and seriously wounded Wednesday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood.

The 14-year-old was standing outside around 11:31 a.m. in the 100 block of West 74th Street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting his direction, police said.

The boy was struck in the leg and stomach and was transported Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.