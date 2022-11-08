Boy, 14, shot on Chicago's Southwest Side: police

A 14-year-old boy was shot in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood on Tuesday.

Around 4:55 p.m., police say the teenage victim was on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of South Archer Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender.

The teen was struck in the left leg by gunfire, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

Area One Detectives are investigating.