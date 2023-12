A 14-year-old boy was shot while riding in a car Thursday evening in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The teen was riding in the vehicle around 6 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Madison Street when gunfire broke out and struck him in the ankle, according to Chicago police.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.