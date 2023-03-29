Boy, 15, charged in Loop carjacking

A teenage boy was charged in connection with a carjacking earlier this month in the Loop.

The 15-year-old is accused of battering a 45-year-old woman and stealing her vehicle on March 6 in the 100 block of West Madison Street, according to police.

The boy, who has not been identified due to his age, was arrested Tuesday in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

He was charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking and one misdemeanor count of battery.

The boy is scheduled to appear in juvenile court Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.