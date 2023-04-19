Boy, 15, charged in pair of West Town carjackings

A teenage boy is facing charges in two carjackings that took place minutes apart Tuesday in Chicago's West Town neighborhood.

The 15-year-old is accused of being a part of a group who beat up a 56-year-old man and stole his car from a gas station in the 1600 block of North Western Avenue, according to police.

Minutes later, the boy also carjacked a 63-year-old man in the 500 block of North Hoyne Avenue, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was arrested around 2 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Washtenaw Avenue.

The boy was charged with two counts of vehicular hijacking, aggravated battery in a public place, robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.

No further information was immediately available.