Man beaten, carjacked at Chicago gas station

A man was attacked and carjacked by a group of people early Tuesday on Chicago's Northwest Side.

He was at a gas station around 4 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Western Avenue when a group of males approached and began to beat him, according to police.

The suspects then jumped into the victim's vehicle and also drove off in a white Honda CRV.

The victim refused treatment at the scene, police said. His car was recovered later in the 2500 block of West North Avenue.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.