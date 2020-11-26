Boy, 15, missing from Princeton Park

article

A 15-year-old boy has been reported missing from Princeton Park on the South Side.

Jamarion Asberry was last seen Wednesday in the 300 block of West 92nd, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

He is in need of medication and known to frequent the area of 9100 South Burnside Avenue, police said.

Asberry is 6-feet tall and about 175 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8274.