A 15-year-old boy was shot in West Garfiled Park early Sunday morning.

Police say the victim was in the street in the 200 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue at approximately 12:49 a.m. when he was fired at.

The boy was shot in the right hand by an unknown offender. Hw was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Area Four Detectives are investigating.