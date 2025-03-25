Boy, 16, charged in shooting inside West Side store

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder after shooting a 19-year-old man inside a West Side retail store earlier this month. The victim was critically wounded after being shot in the leg during an argument on March 8. Police arrested the teen Monday and charged him with multiple felonies.



A 16-year-old boy was charged with shooting a 19-year-old man inside a business earlier this month on Chicago's West Side.

The backstory:

Around 8 p.m. on March 8, the pair got into an argument while the 19-year-old was inside a retail store in the 5000 block of West Madison Street, police said.

The 16-year-old then pulled out a gun and started shooting at the victim, hitting him in the right leg. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The 16-year-old was arrested Monday in the 5700 block of West Madison Street. He was charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and attempted first-degree murder, both felonies.

No further information was immediately available.