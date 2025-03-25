Boy, 16, charged in shooting inside West Side store
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with shooting a 19-year-old man inside a business earlier this month on Chicago's West Side.
The backstory:
Around 8 p.m. on March 8, the pair got into an argument while the 19-year-old was inside a retail store in the 5000 block of West Madison Street, police said.
The 16-year-old then pulled out a gun and started shooting at the victim, hitting him in the right leg. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
The 16-year-old was arrested Monday in the 5700 block of West Madison Street. He was charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and attempted first-degree murder, both felonies.
No further information was immediately available.
The Source: The information in this article came from the Chicago Police Department and previous FOX 32 reporting.