Boy, 16, charged in shooting inside West Side store

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  March 25, 2025 6:22am CDT
Austin
The Brief

    • A 16-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder after shooting a 19-year-old man inside a West Side retail store earlier this month. 
    • The victim was critically wounded after being shot in the leg during an argument on March 8. 
    • Police arrested the teen Monday and charged him with multiple felonies.

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with shooting a 19-year-old man inside a business earlier this month on Chicago's West Side.

The backstory:

Around 8 p.m. on March 8, the pair got into an argument while the 19-year-old was inside a retail store in the 5000 block of West Madison Street, police said.

The 16-year-old then pulled out a gun and started shooting at the victim, hitting him in the right leg. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The 16-year-old was arrested Monday in the 5700 block of West Madison Street. He was charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and attempted first-degree murder, both felonies.

No further information was immediately available.

The Source: The information in this article came from the Chicago Police Department and previous FOX 32 reporting.

