Boy, 16, dies near Glenview railroad tracks

An investigation has been launched into the death of a 16-year-old boy who was found near railroad tracks Monday afternoon in north suburban Glenview.

Zidan Raab, 16, was found injured around 6:04 p.m. by the Union Pacific railroad tracks near the 1000 block of Milwaukee Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office and Glenview police.

He was transported to Lutheran General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

It was not immediately clear how the boy was injured by the tracks. His autopsy results are pending.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at (847) 901-6055.