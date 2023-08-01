Boy, 16, reported missing after not boarding connecting flight at O'Hare Airport

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy who was supposed to get on a flight Monday at O'Hare Airport.

Thoudens Goldman, 16, was last seen at O'Hare Airport around 10 a.m. and did not board his connecting flight, according to a CPD missing persons report.

Goldman is 5-foot-6, 148 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a light blue sweatshirt with a white Nike symbol. He was carrying a gray Adidas backpack.

Anyone with information about Goldman's whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.