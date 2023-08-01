Expand / Collapse search

Boy, 16, reported missing after not boarding connecting flight at O'Hare Airport

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy who was supposed to get on a flight Monday at O'Hare Airport.

Thoudens Goldman, 16, was last seen at O'Hare Airport around 10 a.m. and did not board his connecting flight, according to a CPD missing persons report.

Goldman is 5-foot-6, 148 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a light blue sweatshirt with a white Nike symbol. He was carrying a gray Adidas backpack.

Anyone with information about Goldman's whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.