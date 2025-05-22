Boy, 17, charged with attempted murder in shooting outside Chicago high school

The Brief A 17-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder in the May 7 shooting of a 14-year-old near Wendell Phillips Academy High School. The victim was shot in the leg and hospitalized in fair condition, prompting a brief soft lockdown at the school. The suspect was arrested Wednesday and is expected in court on Friday.



A 17-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting of a 14-year-old near Wendell Phillips Academy High School earlier this month.

The teen suspect, whose name has not been released due to his age, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

He was arrested Wednesday in the 3500 block of South Rhodes Avenue.

The backstory:

The charges stem from a shooting that happened just after 3:20 p.m. on May 7 near the intersection of 37th Street and Giles Avenue. According to police, the 14-year-old victim was standing in the street when the suspect approached and opened fire, striking him in the right leg. The teen was taken to Insight Hospital and listed in fair condition.

In response to the shooting, Wendell Phillips Academy Principal Mr. Talley issued a letter to parents assuring them that safety protocols were immediately enacted.

The video below is from a previous FOX 32 report on the shooting.

The school went into a soft lockdown as Chicago police responded and confirmed there was no ongoing threat to the school.

What's next:

The 17-year-old has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.