Boy, 17, charged with Chicago armed carjacking

A 17-year-old boy is facing charges in connection with an armed carjacking Thursday afternoon in the South Loop.

What we know:

Police said the teen stole a vehicle from a 45-year-old man at gunpoint around 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Prairie Avenue.

He was arrested two hours later in the 8800 block of South Normal Avenue. The teen was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.

No further information was provided.

What we don't know:

The teen has not been identified because he is being charged as a juvenile.