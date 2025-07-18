Boy, 17, charged with Chicago armed carjacking
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is facing charges in connection with an armed carjacking Thursday afternoon in the South Loop.
What we know:
Police said the teen stole a vehicle from a 45-year-old man at gunpoint around 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Prairie Avenue.
He was arrested two hours later in the 8800 block of South Normal Avenue. The teen was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.
No further information was provided.
What we don't know:
The teen has not been identified because he is being charged as a juvenile.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.