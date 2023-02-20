Boy, 17, shot while in parking lot of Chicago restaurant

A teen boy was shot while in the parking lot of a restaurant in West Garfield Park early Monday.

At about 2:38 a.m., a 17-year-old boy was in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 3800 block of West Harrison when a male offender fired shots, police said.

The boy was shot in the ankle and transported to an area hospital by his friends. He was then transferred to a different hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.