Boy, 2, critically injured after being struck by car in West Rogers Park

A 2-year-old boy was critically injured after he was struck by a vehicle Monday night in West Rogers Park.

About 8:35 p.m., the boy was near Touhy and Ridge avenues when he was hit by a vehicle, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The boy was taken in serious-to-critical condition to Saint Francis Hospital, fire officials said.

No other details were immediately available.