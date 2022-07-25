Boy, 2, critically injured after being struck by car in West Rogers Park
CHICAGO - A 2-year-old boy was critically injured after he was struck by a vehicle Monday night in West Rogers Park.
About 8:35 p.m., the boy was near Touhy and Ridge avenues when he was hit by a vehicle, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
The boy was taken in serious-to-critical condition to Saint Francis Hospital, fire officials said.
No other details were immediately available.