Boy, 2, seriously injured in Brighton Park rollover crash

A 2-year-old boy was seriously hurt and four others were injured in a single-car crash late Sunday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

A sedan was traveling northbound around 11:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of South Western Avenue when it struck the median and rolled over, police said.

A 2-year-old passenger suffered trauma to the body and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

The driver, a 23-year-old woman suffered minor injuries to the face and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in fair condition.

Three other adult passengers were taken to local hospitals to be treated for minor injuries.

Citations are pending.