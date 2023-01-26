Boy, 6, found safe after thieves steal car, crash it with child inside

A 6-year-old boy was found safe inside a vehicle that was stolen and crashed in Englewood Thursday morning.

Chicago police say a 52-year-old man left his Toyota Camry running and unattended in the 6600 block of South Wentworth Avenue just before 8 a.m. with a child inside.

Three men got in the car and drove off before striking a fence in the 6800 block of South Perry Avenue about two block from where the car was stolen.

The offenders then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The boy was located safely inside the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

No one is in custody at this time. Area One detectives are investigating.