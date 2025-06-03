Boy, 8, dies weeks after crash at Illinois child care facility, coroner says

The Brief An 8-year-old boy died weeks after a car crashed into a child care facility in downstate Chatham. The April 28 crash initially left three girls and a woman dead. Bradley Lund, 8, was the fifth victim to die on Tuesday, officials said.



An 8-year-old boy who was injured after a car crashed into an after-school care building in downstate Chatham on April 28 died on Monday.

The boy, Bradley Lund, was identified by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday and was the fifth person to have died of injuries stemming from the crash.

What we know:

Lund had been a patient at HSHS St. John’s Hospital after suffering blunt force injuries.

Three other girls and a woman were killed when the car crashed into the YNOT building in the 300 block of Breckenridge Road, which houses the after-school camp, according to Illinois State Police.

The other victims who died were Ainsley Johnson, 8, Rylee Britton, 18, Kathryn Corley, 7, and Alma Buhnerkempe, 7.

The driver submitted blood after the crash to determine if she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The tests were negative, according to Capitol News Illinois.

ISP Director Brendan Kelly said the crash could have been caused by a medical emergency.

Lund’s death is under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police.