Boy, 9, dies days after I-88 crash

A 9-year-old boy died days after being critically injured in a crash Tuesday on Interstate 88 in DuPage County.

Alexander Solis was pronounced dead Thursday morning at Lurie Children’s Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

On Tuesday, he was riding in a car that was involved in a crash with a semi-trailer truck about 11 a.m. on I-88 between Downers Drive and Route 53, Illinois State Police said.

The child and another person in the car had to be extricated, state police said. They were both taken to a hospital in critical condition at the time.

The driver of the truck refused treatment, police said.