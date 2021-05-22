Boy found shot dead behind laundromat in Joliet

A boy was found shot dead behind a laundromat in Joliet on Saturday morning.

Police said that the call came in shortly before 5 a.m.

The boy was found behind the Blue Kangaroo Laundromat at 606 East Cass Street.

He had been shot in the chest and abdomen. Police have not released any details about his age except to say he was a minor.

Joliet police said that if you have information about this case, contact the police department. You can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org if you wish to remain anonymous.