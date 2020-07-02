Boy Scouts of America cub scout activity pins recalled due to excessive lead levels

article

A Boy Scouts of America cub scout outdoor activity pin is being recalled because it contains excessive levels of lead, officials said.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said July 1 that the pin’s face and shaft contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.

Even small amounts of lead can cause serious health problems, according to Mayo Clinic. Young children are especially vulnerable to lead poisoning, which can severely affect mental and physical development.

The rhomboid-shaped pin is silver with a gold animal paw painted on a blue background. Approximately 78,000 pins are under the recall, the CPSC said.

The pins were sold Boy Scouts of America retail stores, authorized distributors nationwide and online at www.scoutshop.org from April 2016 to January 2020 for about $1. They were manufactured in China.

Those who own the pin should immediately take it away from children and return the pin to any Boy Scouts of America retail store for a refund.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.

