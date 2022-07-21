Boy, 16, shot in Englewood

A boy was shot while walking outside Wednesday evening in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 16-year-old was outside around 6:30 p.m. in the 800 block of West 59th Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the thigh, police said.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

Further information was not immediately available.